Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.83 and last traded at C$16.73, with a volume of 17520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.91.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.03.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2025641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. Company insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.