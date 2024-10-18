Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

ATMU opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

