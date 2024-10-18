ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
