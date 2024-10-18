ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

