Aspiriant LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.84. 97,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,575. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

