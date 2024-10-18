Aspiriant LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.36. 427,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

