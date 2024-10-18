Aspiriant LLC Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

VIOV stock remained flat at $94.11 during trading on Friday. 14,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,089. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

