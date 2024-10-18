Aspiriant LLC Sells 473 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 781,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $127.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

