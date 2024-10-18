Aspiriant LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $67,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.37. 852,260 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.