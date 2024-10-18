Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 73,454 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 194.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 901,291 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

