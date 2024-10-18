Aspiriant LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,002,000 after buying an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.42. 1,106,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

