Aspiriant LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.33. 10,727,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,766,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,633,120 shares of company stock worth $5,862,871,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

