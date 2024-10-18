ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. ASML makes up 4.7% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $700.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $837.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $918.35. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

