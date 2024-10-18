ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.41. 787,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,833,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 1,796.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 209,851 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $812,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 640.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,708 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,901,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.