Arweave (AR) Price Hits $18.83 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $28.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $18.83 or 0.00027739 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,891.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.06 or 0.00549497 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00075872 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
