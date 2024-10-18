ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 1426862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.91.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,447 shares in the company, valued at $22,506,628.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,619,032 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

