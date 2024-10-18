Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $2.1875 dividend. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 89.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

