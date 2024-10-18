Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.75 and last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 5742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

