Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 2,478,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,341,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

