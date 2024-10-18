Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum Sells 169 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $24,462.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,723.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 94.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 103.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

