Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

