AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $167.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. AptarGroup has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $169.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

