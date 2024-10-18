Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Marc Duey Buys 30,000 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Duey purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $131,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,096.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Duey purchased 190 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $490.20.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 1,012.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics makes up 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

