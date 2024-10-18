AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.01.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248,022 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 167.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 73.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 893,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after buying an additional 376,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

