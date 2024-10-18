Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 144,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,845,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLT. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,675.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,286,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 333,278 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

