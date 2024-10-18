Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 295,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,442,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $739.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

