Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $53.94. 73,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 505,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.75.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,635 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 199,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

