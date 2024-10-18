Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $13.50. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 42,386 shares traded.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

