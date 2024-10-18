ANDY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. ANDY has a total market cap of $168.76 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANDY has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00016306 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,096,303.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

