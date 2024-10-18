Analyzing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $17.06 million 0.27 -$9.33 million N/A N/A Aeries Technology $72.51 million 0.40 $15.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Freight Technologies and Aeries Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freight Technologies and Aeries Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aeries Technology N/A -94.31% 30.51%

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Freight Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

