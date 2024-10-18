Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 18th (AG, ALNY, AMLX, ANL, ASM, ASPI, AVDL, AVXL, BMY, CYTK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 18th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $520.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $620.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $262.00 price target on the stock.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $538.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $495.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $840.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $800.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $825.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $770.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $795.00 target price on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

