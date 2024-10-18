Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Q3 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 173.33%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

