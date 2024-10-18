Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

FOLD stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 79.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 100.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

