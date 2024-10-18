Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,713,000 after buying an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 1,858,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,277 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

