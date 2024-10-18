Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 7.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $64,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.28. 359,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.08 and its 200-day moving average is $311.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.48.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

