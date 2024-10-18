American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $112.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,090. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.