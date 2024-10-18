América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Lowered to $20.80

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $20.80 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in América Móvil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,606,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

