Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ:ASPS Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

