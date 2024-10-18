Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
