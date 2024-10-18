Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

ALTG stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.76%.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 75,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,969,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,084,262.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 75,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,969,494 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,262.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,591 shares in the company, valued at $489,239.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 139,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,168. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 838,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 435,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 103,071 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

