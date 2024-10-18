Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PINE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

