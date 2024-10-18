Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 107,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $248.21 million, a P/E ratio of -456.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

