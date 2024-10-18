AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $168.34 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

