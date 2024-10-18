AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 691,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after buying an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,157. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.