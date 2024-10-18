AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 694 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period.

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

