AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,497 shares of company stock worth $3,579,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

