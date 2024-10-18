AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.