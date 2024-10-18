AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $4,297,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walker & Dunlop Price Performance
WD opened at $116.31 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.55.
Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
