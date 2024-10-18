AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.