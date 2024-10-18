AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $998.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,039.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.