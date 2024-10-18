AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APH opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

