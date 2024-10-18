AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $205.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

